Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $27,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 15,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1,208.6% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 49,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 46,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH stock opened at $107.24 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,711.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

