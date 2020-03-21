Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,582 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.13% of Xylem worth $18,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $772,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $59.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.20.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,692 shares of company stock worth $795,188. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

