Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases New Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 855,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.11% of Corning as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Corning by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

