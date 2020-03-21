Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 30,839 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,839 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.26% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $26,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $40.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.90 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CALM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

