Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 678,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,521,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.21% of Yandex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Yandex by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 8,214,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,263,000 after buying an additional 1,672,365 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,315,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,171,000 after buying an additional 5,023,770 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,837,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,883,000 after purchasing an additional 799,646 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,503,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 997,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,395,000 after purchasing an additional 571,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. Yandex NV has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $48.95.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $15.67. Yandex had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $20.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Yandex from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.72.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

