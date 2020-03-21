Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 197,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.19% of International Flavors & Fragrances at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,185 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF opened at $102.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.81 and a 200 day moving average of $126.71. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $94.98 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,290,750.00. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $71,033.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,560,562 shares of company stock valued at $189,130,960 and have sold 2,518 shares valued at $310,953. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

