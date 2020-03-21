Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Position in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,353 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.49% of Nevro worth $17,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Nevro by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Nevro by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Nevro from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $70.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.00. Nevro Corp has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $148.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 49.96% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nevro Corp will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

