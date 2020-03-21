Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $31.80 Million Holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,178 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.81% of Bank Ozk worth $31,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank Ozk stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OZK. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

