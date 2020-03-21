Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 965,163 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 99,610 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $33,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 34.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,462 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth $265,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,746 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,099 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 29.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,810 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 26,528 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $79,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,233.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $1,635,983.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,604,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,593,363.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.99 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 6.47%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Wedbush raised Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Zumiez from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Zumiez from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

