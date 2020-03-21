Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 283,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,708 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Irhythm Technologies were worth $19,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,027,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 267,458 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,086,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 109,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after purchasing an additional 59,777 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $73.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.40. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $104.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.42 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $396,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,543,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,053 shares of company stock worth $4,705,130. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

