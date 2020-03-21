Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,611 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Masimo worth $13,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Masimo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $4,682,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 8,401 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $1,428,254.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,254.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $1,319,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,429 shares of company stock worth $18,110,381 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.06.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $155.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $118.93 and a 52-week high of $187.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

