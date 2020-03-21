Martin Broadhurst Purchases 500 Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Stock

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) insider Martin Broadhurst acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,485 ($19.53) per share, with a total value of £7,425 ($9,767.17).

Shares of LON:ULE opened at GBX 1,700 ($22.36) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,040.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,079.51. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.49.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 39.20 ($0.52) per share. This is a positive change from Ultra Electronics’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Ultra Electronics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,639 ($21.56) to GBX 1,687 ($22.19) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultra Electronics to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,117.13 ($27.85).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.