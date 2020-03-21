Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 219,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 702.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,071,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. TTEC Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $461.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.18 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.45%. As a group, analysts expect that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

