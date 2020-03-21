Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 36,241 Shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,241 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $13,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the 3rd quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in CNOOC by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

CEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

NYSE CEO opened at $85.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.40. CNOOC Ltd has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $193.66.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

