Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Stake in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,197 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CG. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 597.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60. The Carlyle Group LP has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.94.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $568,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,819,709.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 957,409 shares in the company, valued at $31,661,515.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,393 shares of company stock worth $6,038,347.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

