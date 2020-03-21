Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 619,095 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 619,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.17% of Hanesbrands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.2% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 5,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

