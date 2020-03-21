Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Shares in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 327,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.40% of EVO Payments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $14.18 on Friday. EVO Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on EVO Payments from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point began coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.01.

In other news, EVP David L. Goldman acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 23,302 shares of company stock worth $441,465 and have sold 12,000 shares worth $330,720. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

