Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Position in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 694,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,974,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alector by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alector by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alector by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ALEC stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alector Inc has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.74.
ALEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
About Alector
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
