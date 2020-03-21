Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 599,950 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 1,108.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 599,950 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.77% of Everi worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,237,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,772,000 after acquiring an additional 233,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,172,000 after buying an additional 324,300 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,810,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,321,000 after purchasing an additional 621,608 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,749,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 294,761 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,998,000 after purchasing an additional 64,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI opened at $2.92 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Everi had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lucchese acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,585 shares in the company, valued at $637,748.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $112,800. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

