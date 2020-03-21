Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 29,031 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 4,294.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,031 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.25% of Boston Beer worth $11,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. MKM Partners upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.52.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $306.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $374.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.80. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1-year low of $258.34 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.08 million. Analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 4,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.02, for a total transaction of $1,708,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total value of $63,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,711 shares of company stock valued at $32,742,528. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

