Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $11.48 Million in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,483,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 314,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 193,663 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP grew its position in Duke Energy by 618.3% during the 4th quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 187,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161,757 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Duke Energy by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,057,000 after purchasing an additional 289,165 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 76,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.22. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.46.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

