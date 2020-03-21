Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RY. Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

