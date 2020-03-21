Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stock Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 851.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,114 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.69% of Calavo Growers worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 166.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 23.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Calavo Growers news, VP Ronald Anthony Araiza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce John Lindeman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $213,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,833 shares of company stock worth $5,557,106. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $53.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.87. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.47). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

