Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,526 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $34,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,797.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $129,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,592 shares of company stock worth $6,821,115. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HZNP opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

