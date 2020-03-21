Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 160.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,901 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.07% of TransUnion worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $3,092,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,475,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,653 shares of company stock worth $7,944,382. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $54.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.66. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $54.73 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.