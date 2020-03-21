Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 134.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,429,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,117,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,196 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $59,945,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,342,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,830,000 after acquiring an additional 985,612 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $36.91 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

