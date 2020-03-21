Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $9.87 Million Stock Position in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its holdings in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,084 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 1.50% of Dmc Global worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,924,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 448,122 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,226,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 326,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 82,734 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 59,530 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Michael Kuta bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,332.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Dmc Global from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Dmc Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Dmc Global stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $350.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.78. Dmc Global Inc has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $76.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.00.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 8.56%. Dmc Global’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dmc Global Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

