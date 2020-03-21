Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $9.05 Million Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2,199.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 140,695 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.05% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,260 shares of company stock worth $2,709,751. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

