Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $9.05 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 118.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,932 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $151.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.36.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

