Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $9.02 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70,424 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 7,504.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,774 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,709,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in United Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,265,000 after buying an additional 697,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,744,000 after buying an additional 649,502 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

