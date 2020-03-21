Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $8.93 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5,919.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,750 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.09% of Camden Property Trust worth $8,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,127,000 after acquiring an additional 71,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,327,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,308,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,884,000 after purchasing an additional 53,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,004.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,613,000 after purchasing an additional 832,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 800,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.63. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $120.73. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Sandler O’Neill raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.13.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,195,115.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,460,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,151,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,583. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

