Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $11.64 Million Stake in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 451.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,892 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.14% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 292.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Shares of BPY stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $21.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.