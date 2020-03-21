Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $10.52 Million Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,799 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.12% of Ralph Lauren worth $10,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RL stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $64.28 and a 1-year high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RL shares. Cfra raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.78.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

