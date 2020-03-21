Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $10.03 Million Stake in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 1.24% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $10,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of ELF stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $428.14 million, a P/E ratio of -872.13 and a beta of 1.87.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $83,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $181,316.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,405 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.