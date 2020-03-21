Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $10.02 Million Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 110.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257,055 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.42% of Steelcase worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Steelcase by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Steelcase by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

In related news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $847,911.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,976 shares of company stock worth $2,415,024. 17.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $9.60 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

SCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Steelcase from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.