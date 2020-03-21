Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 393.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,636 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,245.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on H. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

