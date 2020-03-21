Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,629,000 after buying an additional 1,505,686 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,741,000 after buying an additional 1,015,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,088,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,196,000 after buying an additional 154,055 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,242,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,257,000 after buying an additional 483,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,976,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,288,000 after buying an additional 1,404,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino acquired 25,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $999,837.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,420,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,336,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,113.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYV. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

