Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 270,694 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,499,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,365,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,998,000 after buying an additional 1,072,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after buying an additional 950,411 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,459,000 after buying an additional 802,755 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 917,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,143,000 after buying an additional 772,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 554,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after buying an additional 437,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Mills from to in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

