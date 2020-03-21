Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,707 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Nomura raised their target price on NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Macquarie cut NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.46.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $285.06 on Friday. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $209.01 and a 12 month high of $361.00. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.49.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

