Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Holdings in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 234,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,041,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XP. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000.
XP stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. XP Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $43.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.75.
XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.
