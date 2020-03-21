Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Holdings in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 234,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,041,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XP. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

XP stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. XP Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $43.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.75.

XP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. XP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

