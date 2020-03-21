Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 75,238 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 315.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,104 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 3,234.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,872,000 after buying an additional 4,009,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,298 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,175,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 582,665 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $51,158,000 after purchasing an additional 345,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 543,068 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $47,681,000 after purchasing an additional 338,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.81.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $43,862.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,855.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $237,107.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,264,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,558,824 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBY. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura reduced their price target on Best Buy from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.94.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

