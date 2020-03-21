Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 483,424 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 80,436.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,424 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Mosaic worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,603,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,693,000 after purchasing an additional 235,920 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 126,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,946 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.87.

In related news, Director Oscar Bernardes bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mosaic Co has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

