Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 44,269 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 159.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.10% of Mohawk Industries worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,190,000 after purchasing an additional 93,294 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,391,000 after purchasing an additional 114,891 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $58.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.23 and a 1 year high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.