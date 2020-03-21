Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 41,567 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,274.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $15,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,536,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,695,000 after acquiring an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 475,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,906,000 after acquiring an additional 111,762 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 472,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 354,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,918,000 after acquiring an additional 33,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 335,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,509,000 after acquiring an additional 110,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. G.Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Gabelli upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.45.

GWW opened at $213.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.47. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $212.01 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.31%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.