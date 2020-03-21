Marshall Wace North America L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 3,205.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,103 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,628 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Bancolombia worth $13,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 522.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIB opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bancolombia SA has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $56.10.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 14.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia SA will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIB. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Bancolombia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

