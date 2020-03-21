Marshall Wace North America L.P. Boosts Holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,381 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 33,597 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Tripadvisor worth $12,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen upgraded Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $56.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

