Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires Shares of 43,996 AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 43,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,253,000 after purchasing an additional 243,424 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

NYSE:AVB opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

