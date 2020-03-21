Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 324,202 Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 105.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,202 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.09% of GRIFOLS S A/S worth $14,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 167,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 388,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRFS opened at $18.13 on Friday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Banco Sabadell raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

