Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 18,103 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,103 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.18.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $1,351,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,164.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $165,137.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,394. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $175.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $165.23 and a 1 year high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

