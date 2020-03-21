Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 82,491 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,566,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.63. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Compass Point downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.40.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $770,378.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $1,833,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,571 shares of company stock valued at $65,442,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

